SEC takes action against Gram digital token issuers

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filed an emergency action and obtained temporary restraining orders against two offshore entities conducting an alleged unregistered, ongoing digital token offering in the U.S. and overseas that has raised more than $1.7B of investor funds.

Telegram Group and its TON Issuer subsidiary began raising capital in January 2018 to finance the companies' business, including the development of its own blockchain, the "Telegram Open Network" or "TON Blockchain," as well as a mobile messaging app, Telegram Messenger, the SEC said.

Defendants sold ~2.9B digital tokens called “Grams” at discounted prices to 171 initial purchasers worldwide, including more than 1B Grams to 39 U.S. purchasers.

The complaint alleges that the defendants failed to register their offers and sales of Grams, which are securities.