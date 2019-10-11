National Grid told to turn on New York gas service; faces millions in fines

New York Gov. Cuomo orders National Grid (NYSE:NGG) to connect more than 1,100 customers who had been denied natural gas service and warns the utility "faces millions of dollars in potential penalties for failing to connect existing residential customers with natural gas as required" by state law.

The measures are part of a preliminary finding by New York's Public Service Commission, which is investigating the veracity of the company's claim of an impending gas shortage and complaints of customers awaiting gas service.

NGG has said it was unable to provide new gas service hookups because plans for the Williams Cos. Northeast Supply gas pipeline were nixed and current supplies are waning.