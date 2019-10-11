PG&E rejects San Francisco's $2.5B asset purchase offer

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) says San Francisco's $2.5B offer to buy the utility's wires within the city limits significantly undervalues the assets and a deal would not be in the best interests of its customers.

PG&E CEO Bill Johnson's letter to San Francisco Mayor Breed also says the company does not need to sell its businesses to finance a restructuring and emerge from bankruptcy.

The city has framed its takeover bid as a way for PG&E to raise money and help cover ~$30B in liabilities tied to 2017-18 wildfires that were ignited by its equipment, which forced the company to enter bankruptcy.