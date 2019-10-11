Purple holders file to offer 20M shares

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) is 1.1% lower postmarket on thin volume after shareholders filed to offer up to 20M shares of Class A common stock.

The shares are issuable on the exchange of Class B shares, together with an equal numbers of Class B common units of Purple LLC.

The company won't receive any proceeds from such sales, but in connection with each exchange, Purple LLC will cancel the delivered class B units and issue class A units on a one-for-one basis, increasing Purple's ownership in the LLC.

Selling stockholders are InnoHold (owning 39.1M shares) and its managers Tony Pearce and Terry Pearce (each owning 40.3M shares), who are Purple directors.