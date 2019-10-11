Boeing splits CEO/chairman roles, names Calhoun to chair

Boeing's (NYSE:BA) board has separated the roles of CEO and chairman as the company wrestles with its 737 MAX crisis.

Dennis Muilenburg will continue as CEO, president and a director on the board.

The board has elected the current independent lead director, David Calhoun, to serve as non-executive chairman.

That will let Muilenburg "focus full time on running the company as it works to return the 737 MAX safely to service," ensure customer support and implement changes to "sharpen Boeing's focus on product and services safety," the company says.

"The board has full confidence in Dennis as CEO and believes this division of labor will enable maximum focus on running the business with the board playing an active oversight role," Calhoun says.