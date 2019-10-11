PennEast gas pipeline turned down for key water permit

New Jersey's environmental regulator denies a water permit needed to build the proposed $1B PennEast natural gas pipeline from Pennsylvania to New Jersey.

The state's Department of Environmental Protection says it denied the application for a Water Quality Certificate because PennEast "no longer has the legal authority to perform activities on 49 properties along the proposed pipeline" route following last month's U.S. appeals court ruling that barred the company from using federal law to seize properties controlled by New Jersey to build the project.

PennEast needs the land to build its 120-mile pipeline, which is planned to deliver gas from the Marcellus shale formation to customers in Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

PennEast is a joint venture of Enbridge (NYSE:ENB), Southern Co. (NYSE:SO), South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI), New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) and UGI Corp. (NYSE:UGI)