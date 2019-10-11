KeyBanc reiterates high targets on AMT, SBAC

KeyBanc reiterated its bull cases on American Tower (NYSE:AMT) and SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) despite a recent decline in communications tower stocks.

Low sentiment is coming from a number of factors, analyst Brandon Nispel says, including interest rates, Elliott's activist stance at AT&T and Sprint/T-Mobile merger uncertainty, but such 5-10% pullbacks are often ideal times to build tower-stock positions.

The bank's reiterated Street-high price targets for each: for $253 in American Tower's case (implying 12.7% upside) and $292 for SBAC (21% upside).

Street analysts rate American Tower Outperform on average, and Seeking Alpha authors are Bullish.

Sell-side sentiment on SBAC is a Hold, while Seeking Alpha authors are Neutral.