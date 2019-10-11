Sempra Energy nears $3B Chile sale to China's State Grid - Reuters

Oct. 11, 2019 7:02 PM ETSempra (SRE)SREBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) is near an agreement to sell its Chilean business to State Grid Corp. of China for nearly $3B, and a deal could be announced as soon as next week, Reuters reports.
  • SRE's Chilean businesses include Chilquinta Energía, the country's third largest distributor of electricity, and Tecnored, which provides construction services to Chilquinta.
  • SRE said earlier this year that it planned to wind down its South American businesses; late last month, it announced a sale of its Peruvian businesses to a unit of China Yangtze Power for $3.6B, as it focuses on its core U.S. and Mexican markets.
