UAW says it's countered latest GM offer, nearing deal

The United Auto Workers says it's countered General Motors' newest offer and says if GM is on board, then the two sides will have a tentative deal to end a monthlong strike.

"With this latest comprehensive proposal, if GM accepts and agrees to this group of proposals, we will have a tentative agreement," the union says in a letter to membership.

"We will continue to work, again, over this weekend to reach a tentative agreement on your behalf," it adds.

GM earlier today sweetened its deal with more American manufacturing, reportedly with a new commitment to invest $8.3B in U.S. plants vs. a earlier $7B.