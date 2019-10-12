Chinese auto sales stay in reverse

Auto sales fell 6.6% in China to 1.81M units in September despite efforts by Beijing to prop up the market.

Chinese auto sales have now been down for 15 months out of the last 16 months, according to data from the China Passenger Car Association. Those weak numbers have coincided with more automakers investing in Chinese joint ventures and looking for a slice of the China EV market.

Auto names rose briskly on Friday amid the trade deal relief and could be set for more gains when further tariffs are off the table.

