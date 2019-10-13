Strike pay increased for GM workers

The United Auto Workers is raising its weekly payout to General Motors (NYSE:GM) workers on strike to $275 (from $250), as a walkout against the automaker nears the end of its fourth week.

The union also said it would lift a restriction on members seeking part-time temporary work, signaling the two sides are no closer an agreement.

UAW's strike fund topped $750M heading into contract talks this summer, giving it a sizable amount of money to pay workers during the work-stoppage.