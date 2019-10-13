Elizabeth Warren's presidential has challenged Facebook's (NASDAQ:FB) policy that exempts politicians' ads from fact-checking, by running ads containing the false claim that Mark Zuckerberg endorsed President Trump's re-election bid.

"Facebook already helped elect Donald Trump once," the ad said. "Now, they're deliberately allowing a candidate to intentionally lie to the American people. It's time to hold Mark Zuckerberg accountable."

Warren, who has risen toward the top of national polls in the Democratic presidential primary, has long pushed for antitrust action against Big Tech, and has said that Facebook should be broken up into smaller companies.

In recently leaked transcripts of a July meeting at Facebook, Zuckerberg told employees that if Warren becomes president, "then I would bet that we will have a legal challenge, and I would bet that we will win the legal challenge."