Johnson asks MPs to choose deal or delay

Boris Johnson challenged MPs to back any deal he secures from Brussels within 24 hours of a crunch European summit next week as parliament sat on Saturday for the first time in nearly 40 years, the Times reports.

The motion comes along with the terms of the Benn act, which mandates him to seek an extension if a deal is not reached.

The EU agreed on Friday to enter intense talks with Britain to try to break the deadlock over Brexit, in sign that a deal could be done before the Oct. 31 deadline.

ETFs: EWU, FXB, OTC:GBB, DBUK, EWUS, FKU, DGBP, QGBR, HEWU, UGBP, FLGB, ZGBR