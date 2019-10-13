World Bank trims view on India growth

  • The World Bank forecasts economic growth of 6% for next year for India, down 20% from its previous outlook of 7.5%.
  • The economy is currently in a severe cyclical downturn that could degrade in a structural slump if defaults surge in the wobbly non-bank financial sector sapping liquidity.
  • In Q2, the economy grew at an annualized rate of 5%, but private consumption slumped to an 18-month low of 3.1%. Industrial output contracted 1.1% in August, the worst month in almost seven years (81 months).
  • ETFs: INDA, EPI, INDY, INDL, PIN, IIF, NFTY, FLIN, IXSE
