World Bank trims view on India growth
- The World Bank forecasts economic growth of 6% for next year for India, down 20% from its previous outlook of 7.5%.
- The economy is currently in a severe cyclical downturn that could degrade in a structural slump if defaults surge in the wobbly non-bank financial sector sapping liquidity.
- In Q2, the economy grew at an annualized rate of 5%, but private consumption slumped to an 18-month low of 3.1%. Industrial output contracted 1.1% in August, the worst month in almost seven years (81 months).
- ETFs: INDA, EPI, INDY, INDL, PIN, IIF, NFTY, FLIN, IXSE