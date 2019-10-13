Guliani in feds' crosshairs over Ukraine dealings

Federal investigators are looking into President Trump's personal attorney Rudy Guliani's dealings in Ukraine after two of his associates, Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, two Ukranian-American businessmen based in Florida, were arrested last week on alleged violations of U.S. campaign laws. They are also suspected of playing key roles in the recall of former U.S. Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch.

Mr. Guliani allegedly expressed an interest in "any favors" extended by former President Petro Poroshenko to Hillary Clinton and the Bidens, Joe and son Hunter (Economist, October 12 - 18, 2019, pages 24-26).

Mr. Trump is at the center of a Democrat-led impeachment vortex that is accusing him of pressuring Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate the Bidens over their dealings in the country and an oil & gas producer named Burisma.