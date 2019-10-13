Global economy enters into "synchronized stagnation"

Research by the Brookings Institution and Financial Times shows that the global economy will be stuck in neutral for awhile, a situation called "synchronized stagflation" by Brookings' Eswar Prasad.

Although there are few signs that point to a global recession, efforts by policymakers to stoke economic growth have largely come up empty.

In a speech last week, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said that the organization would revise its forecasts downwards, adding that they expect slower growth in 90% of the world this year.

Professor Prasad cites persistent trade tensions, political instability, geopolitical risks and doubts with the effectiveness of monetary stimuli as factors constraining investment and productivity growth.

Global trade volumes, fighting headwinds from the U.S.-China trade war, are expected to rise only 1.2% this year.

ETFs: VEA, EFA, GAB, IEFA, URTH, DBEF, DZK, DPK, HEFA, EFZ, GSIE, IDEV, ESGD, HFXI, ADRD, KLDW, EFO, FDT, EFU, RODM, DWMF, EFAX, IDHQ, DEFA, RFDI, BRGL, GDG, IJUL, MFLA, RWDE, IQIN, PPDM, PQIN, REFA