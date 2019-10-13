China to double purchases of U.S. agricultural products - Trump

President Trump announces a "substantial phase one deal" with China under which it will double its purchases of U.S. agricultural products to $40B - 50B per year over two years, substantially above its imports of $19.5B in 2017.

The agreement also involves intellectual property and financial services according to Mr. Trump.

Prices of soybeans, hogs and cotton gained before the announcement as investors anticipated more bullish commitments by the Chinese, the globe's largest consumer of the three commodities.

