PG&E stumbles with rolling power cuts in California

Pacific Gas & Electric's (NYSE:PCG) plan to institute rolling blackouts in California aimed at minimizing wildfire risk due to faulty equipment quickly went awry.

Its communications and computer systems faltered and its website crashed, greatly inhibiting customers' efforts to find out if they would be affected. Outside, chaos and confusion ballooned as roads and businesses went dark without warning, including nursing homes and other critical service providers. Even other government agencies that contacted the power company were put on hold for hours.

PG&E is facing $30B in liabilities from recent wildfires that were ignited by its equipment.

In a profound understatement, CEO Bill Johnson said, "We did not deliver on this commitment this time. We were not prepared to manage the operational event."