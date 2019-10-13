Natural gas futures spike on early snows, forecasts of cold weather

Natural gas futures have snapped a five-day losing streak on the heels of forecasts of colder-than-normal weather across parts of the western U.S. The November contract jumped as much as 3.2% today after giving up 5.9% last week. Freeze warnings for Illinois and Wisconsin and snow storms in the Rockies and Northern Plains could add to the bullishness.

Inventories are up 98B cubic feet to 3.415T cubic feet (week ended October 4) driven by soaring shale output.

