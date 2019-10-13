SoftBank has financing package to take charge of WeWork - WSJ

SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBY) has readied a financing package that would give it control of WeWork (WE) as relief for the start-up's cash crunch, the WSJ reports.

That arrangement would further sideline founder and ex-CEO Adam Neumann, according to the report.

Meanwhile, WeWork was already talking with JPMorgan-led banks about an urgent $5B financing package that presents an alternative to SoftBank's plan.

SoftBank already owns a third of WeWork and would invest several billion dollars in new equity and debt, according to the report. That would mean taking a bigger role in a potential turnaround.