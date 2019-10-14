Independence Contract Drilling reports 3Q19 preliminary result

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) expects GAAP EPS in the range of $(0.12)-$(0.13)/share.

Non-GAAP EPS in the range of $(0.10)-$(0.11)/share vs. consensus of $(0.08).

Adjusted EBITDA $7.9M-$7.4M.

Fleet utilization of 77% of its marketed fleet, representing 1,974 operating days during the quarter.

Revenue per day of ~$20,236/day and fully-burdened cost per day of ~$14,676/day.

The company expects headwinds to remain for the industry with the contracted U.S. land rig count continuing to decline as we enter the fourth quarter, which will continue to create some cost inefficiencies for us during the quarter.

The Company expects 4Q19 backlog of drilling contracts with original terms of six months or longer was ~$58M as of September 30, 2019, representing 7.4 rig years of activity.

The Company's FY19 capex budget, net of asset sales and recoveries, remains $29M.

The company will release its results before market on 31st October.

