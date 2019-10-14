Aytu Bio launches $10M private placement

Aytu BioScience (NASDAQ:AYTU) has entered into definitive agreements with institutional investors for the purchase and sale of $10M of Series F Convertible Preferred Stock and warrants to purchase common stock in a private placement.

The agreement includes the purchase of preferred stock at $1,000/share and convertible into 1,000 common shares at $1/share, and accompanying warrants to purchase up to one common share, with an exercise price of $1.25/share. The private placement is expected to result in total gross proceeds of $10M.