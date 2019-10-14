Lilly's Taltz successful in late-stage pediatric psoriasis study

A 201-subject Phase 3 clinical trial, Ixora-peds, evaluating Eli Lilly's (NYSE:LLY) Taltz (ixekizumab) in children and adolescents aged six to less than 18 years old with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis met both co-primary endpoints. The results were presented at the European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology Congress in Madrid.

89% of treated patients achieved at least a 75% improvement from baseline to week 12 in Psoriasis Area and Severity Index score (PASI 75). 81% achieved clear or almost clear skin (static PGA 0,1) at week 12.

All major secondary endpoints were also met. No new safety signals were observed.

Taltz is not yet approved for pediatric use. The FDA OK'd the IL-17A inhibitor for adults with plaque psoriasis in May 2016.