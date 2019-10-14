Aecom confirms sale of Management Services unit for $2.4B

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) agrees to sell its management services business to P-E firms for $2.405B, a deal it says will help substantially reduce debt and execute stock buybacks.

The company says the deal will help it become "a lower-risk, higher-returning professional services firm focused on its industry-leading design, planning, architecture, engineering, program management and construction management capabilities."

ACM also expects FY 2019 adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EPS to approximate the mid-point of its prior guidance range, which would reflect $940M and $2.75, respectively.

For FY 2020, ACM forecasts adjusted EBITDA of $1.04B-$1.0B, reflecting 13% Y/Y growth at the mid-point.