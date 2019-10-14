Medley Capital's 'go-shop' period ends without a 'superior proposal'

Medley Capital's (NYSE:MCC) "go-shop" period expires without producing a "superior proposal" as defined in its amended and restated merger agreement, the company says.

The company's board continues to recommend that shareholders adopt the amended merger pact with Sierra Income Corp.

Under the process, 27 parties entered non-disclosure agreements with MCC. Eventually, seven parties submitted initial indications of interest with a total of 12 proposals. After talks between the parties and MCC representatives, three parties submitted revised indications of interest with a total of four proposals.

After further negotiations with the parties, and after consulting with its independent financial and legal advisers the MCC special committee did not find that any of the proposals constituted a "superior proposal."

