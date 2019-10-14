Whitestone REIT sells three JV non-core properties for $39.7M

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) closes on the sale of three Houston non-core properties owned in a joint venture for a total sale price of $39.7M, as part of its plan to focus on retail e-commerce resistant tenants.

The sale represents a capitalization rate of 6.8% on trailing 12-month net operating income.

Whitestone expects to record a gain on the sale of ~$14M in Q4 and net proceeds were $12.3M, after closing costs and repayment of debt.

Sees receiving an $11M cash distribution from its stake in the joint venture as a result of the sale, and will use the capital to invest in existing assets including developments and redevelopments.