Sempra Energy confirms $2.2B sale of Chilquinta Energía to China's State Grid

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) agrees to sell its Chilean businesses, including its 100% stake in Chilquinta Energía, to China's State Grid for $2.23B.

The sale includes Chilquinta Energía, Chile's third largest distributor of electricity, and Tecnored, which provides electric construction and infrastructure services to Chilquinta.

Combined with last month's agreement to divest its Peruvian business to China Yangtze Power, SRE says the two deals conclude the planned sale of its South American businesses for $5.82B.

The company says the sales "will be used to advance our business strategy by strengthening our company's balance sheet and supporting the growing capital needs of our utilities in California and Texas."