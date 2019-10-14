Incyte's ruxolitinib cream shows sustained benefit in mid-stage vitiligo study

A Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating Incyte's (NASDAQ:INCY) ruxolitinib cream in patients with a blotchy skin disorder called vitiligo met the primary endpoint. The results are being presented at the European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology Congress in Madrid.

A statistically significant proportion (45.5%) of treated (1.5% cream twice daily) patients achieved at least a 50% improvement in facial assessment of a scale called F-VASI50 at week 24 compared to vehicle (placebo).

At week 52, the proportion of participants achieving F-FASI50 increased to 57.6%. Also at week 52, 51.5% of patients receiving the 1.5% cream twice daily achieved 75% improvement while 33.3% achieved at least 90% improvement.

No new safety signals were observed.

Phase 3 studies are underway.