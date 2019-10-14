Blackstone falls 1.3% after BofA steps to the sidelines

Blackstone (NYSE:BX) retreats 1.3% in premarket trading after Bank of America analyst Michael Carrier downgrades the stock to neutral from buy, noting that companies sometimes turn from "great stock into decent stocks" when key events fade into the past.

In this case, such key catalysts are Blackstone's C-corp conversion and a fundraising "super cycle."

BofA also reduces some alternative asset managers price targets --Blackstone, Ares Management (NYSE:ARES), KKR (NYSE:KKR) -- as the sector offers "fewer catalysts ahead as well as some risks."

Ares Management is a sector top pick due to its higher proportion of fee-related earnings.

Carrier's rating contrasts with Quant rating of Very Bullish and SA Authors' average rating of Bullish (2 Very Bullish, 1 Bullish, 4 Neutral).