Aytu Bio acquires prescription product portfolio for $17M

Aytu BioScience (NASDAQ:AYTU) has signed an asset purchase agreement to acquire a portfolio of prescription products from Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) (the "Commercial Portfolio").

The transaction increases annual revenue to $44M and is expected to accelerate time to breakeven, following recently announced acquisition of Innovus Pharmaceuticals.

The purchased Commercial Portfolio consists of six established, pediatric primary care products including: AcipHex Sprinkle, Cefaclor for Oral Suspension, Karbinal ER, Flexichamber, Poly-Vi-Flor and Tri-Vi-Flor.

AYTU will make payment of $4.5M in cash and $12.5M in convertible preferred stock which is approx. 1.4x LTM revenue, plus the assumption of debt.

The company will host a conference call and webcast today at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss the details of the transaction.