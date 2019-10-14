Total to buy 37% stake in India's Adani Gas in $600M deal
Oct. 14, 2019 7:39 AM ETTotalEnergies SE (TTE)TTEBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Total (NYSE:TOT) agrees to acquire a 37.4% holding in India's Adani Gas, with the French oil and gas firm spending $600M to expand its access to the energy-hungry country.
- Adani is one of India's four main distributors of city gas and plans to increase its coverage to 6M homes and 1,500 outlets to supply vehicles over the next decade.
- Natural gas currently represents only 7% of India's energy consumption, and the Modi government has set a target to raise the share of gas in the country's energy basket to 15% by 2030.
- "Energy needs in India are immense and the Indian energy mix is key to the climate change challenge," says TOT Chairman and CEO Patrick Pouyanne.