KKR buys a majority stake in U.K. broadband provider

KKR (NYSE:KKR) acquires a majority stake in Hyperoptic Ltd, a U.K. residential gigabit broadband provider, from funds managed by Newlight Partners -- which was spun out from Soros Fund Management last year -- and Mubadala Investment.

Terms of the transaction weren't disclosed.

"We are confident that with the support of KKR and their significant expertise enabling high-growth businesses, our ambitious infrastructure plans to build our hyperfast network out to two million homes by 2021 and five million by 2024 will be realised,” said Hyperoptic CEO Dana Tobak.