Cara to increase enrollment in second late-stage study of Korsuva in CKD-aP
Oct. 14, 2019 7:56 AM ETCara Therapeutics, Inc. (CARA)CARABy: Douglas W. House, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Based on an interim statistical analysis by the Independent Data Monitoring Committee, Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) will boost enrollment by ~20% to 430 subjects in its Phase 3 clinical trial, KALM-2, evaluating KORSUVA (CR845/difelikefalin) in patients on dialysis with moderate-to-severe chronic kidney disease-associated pruritus (CKD-aP) (itchy skin).
- The increase is necessary in order to maintain at least 90% statistical power on the primary endpoint (the proportion of patients achieving at least a three-point improvement in a scale called NRS at week 12).
- Enrollment should be completed this quarter. The company still expects to file a U.S. marketing application in H2 2020.
- Another Phase 3, KALM-1, was successful.