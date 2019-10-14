Singapore cracks down on high-sugar drinks

Singapore is instituting the first national ban on advertising for high-sugar beverages as part of a war on diabetes.

The ad ban from the Ministry of Health will cover carbonated beverages, malted drinks, juice drinks and juices, cultured milk and yogurt drinks, 3-in-1 or 2-in-1 instant beverages and Asian drinks, according to BeverageDaily.com.

"We urge SSB manufacturers to consider reformulating their drinks to contain less sugar even as we further study these measures," states the Ministry.

Related stocks: PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP), Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO), Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST), Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP).