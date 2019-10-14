Nike shakes off a bear rating

Bank of America Merrill Lynch upgrades Nike (NYSE:NKE) to a Neutral rating after having the athletic apparel stock set at Underperform.

"We believe accelerated democratization of the Nike brand will further offset the challenges of the last 3 years, including significant third-party retail store closures, global stagnation in “performance” (Running, Training & Basketball) footwear & apparel sales (as casual athletic/athleisure trends now dominate), and the resurgence of adidas as a more significant global competitor from both a technology (boost) and fashion (Yeezy & three stripe apparel) standpoint," advises BAML.

The firm's new price objective of $98 vs. $70 prior assumes NKE shares trade at 28X to 29x the F21 EPS estimate, a "slight premium to high-quality global consumer staples franchise names."