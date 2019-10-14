VNET announces capital structure initiative

21Vianet (NASDAQ:VNET) enters into an agreement to issue up to 60K newly issued Class C shares at $1.35/share to the wholly owned company of VNET board chairman Sheng Chen.

An investor rights agreement gives King Venture Holdings and Xiaomi Ventures the right to buy up to 5,049 and 1,468 Class C shares, respectively, at the same purchase price. If the holders exercise the right, the total shares of Chen's company will be reduced accordingly.

In other VNET news, the company announces it was selected by Alibaba as one of the tech giant's IDC providers. The project in Eastern China will have two phases with the first kicking off in H1 2020.