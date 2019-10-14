CIM Group boosts stake in CIM Commercial Trust

CIM Group acquires ~2.47M shares of CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) common stock for $19.1685 per share in a private transaction.

After the transaction, CIM Group, its affiliates, and officers and directors of CMCT hold an aggregate economic interest of ~19% of outstanding shares of CMCT common stock.

“We believe CMCT is well positioned for growth with three value-add projects expected to be completed in 2020, contractual rent increases, and the ability to increase below market in-place leases to market rates," said CMCT CEO David Thompson.