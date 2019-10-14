BridgeBio terminates merger process with Eidos therapeutics

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) announces that it was unable to come to an agreement to acquire the outstanding common stock of its subsidiary Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) that BridgeBio does not already own (~34% of Eidos’s outstanding shares).

Subsequent to an initial offer of 1.3 BridgeBio shares for each Eidos share, the offer was raised twice, resulting in a final offer equivalent to 1.5 BridgeBio shares for each Eidos share with an option for Eidos shareholders to receive a portion of that consideration in cash.