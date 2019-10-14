Bernstein sees 19% upside in Amgen in premarket analyst action

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) resumed with Market Perform rating and $180 (7% upside) price target at Bernstein.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) resumed with Outperform rating and $239 (19% upside) price target at Bernstein.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) resumed with Market Perform rating and $241 (8% upside) price target at Bernstein.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) resumed with Market Perform rating and $100 (flat) price target at Bernstein.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) resumed with Outperform rating at Credit Suisse.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) initiated with Outperform rating and $17 (35% upside) price target at Cowen and Company. Initiated with Overweight rating and $18 price target at Cantor Fitzgerald. Initiated with Outperform rating at William Blair.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) resumed with Outperform rating and $84 (31% upside) price target at Bernstein.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) initiated with Buy rating and $30 (74% upside) price target at Guggenheim. Initiated with Buy rating and $25 price target at Jefferies. Initiated with Buy rating and $32 price target at Stifel. Initiated with Outperform rating and $26 price target at Piper Jaffray.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) resumed with Market Perform rating and $150 (26% upside) price target at Bernstein.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) resumed with Neutral rating and $19.50 (flat) price target at BofA Merrill Lynch.

Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) resumed with Market Perform rating and $21 (11% upside) price target at Bernstein.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) resumed with Market Perform rating and $309 (3% upside) price target at Bernstein.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) resumed with Neutral rating and $22 (3% downside risk) price target at BofA Merrill Lynch.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) resumed with Market Perform rating and $9 (30% upside) price target at Bernstein. Shares down 2% premarket.

LaMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) upgraded to Strong Buy at First Analysis.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) upgraded to Buy with a $130 (17% upside) price target at BTIG Research.

Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) downgraded to Neutral at Seaport Global Securities. Shares down a fraction premarket.

HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) downgraded to Neutral at Seaport. Shares down 5% premarket.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) downgraded to Neutral at BTIG. Shares down 2% premarket.

Ra Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RARX) downgraded to Hold with a $48 (3% upside) price target at SunTrust.