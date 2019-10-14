Mnuchin describes U.S.-China's 'fundamental' trade agreement (updated)

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin calls the results of last week's U.S. and China trade negotiations a "fundamental agreement that is subject to documentation."

It addresses intellectual property rights, financial services including currency and foreign exchange, and "very significant structural issues" in agriculture, he told CNBC.

In exchange, President Trump will postpone tariffs on the remaining $300B of Chinese goods not already subject to tariffs, though that could be reversed if China doesn't sign off on the current deal, Mnuchin said.

Update at 9:05 AM ET: However, Mnuchin expects tariffs scheduled to be levied in mid-December to take place, if there is no deal signed by then -- "but I expect we'll have a deal," he said.

Previously: Trump says U.S., China reach a phase one deal (Oct. 11)

ETFs: YINN, TDF, YANG, GXC, CYB, PGJ, FXP, CN, CHN, CXSE, CNY, XPP, FCA, YXI, WCHN, FXCH, FLCH, KGRN