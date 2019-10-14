DiaMedica receives FDA clearance to initiate mid-stage DM199 trial for CKD

Oct. 14, 2019 8:30 AM ETDiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (DMAC)DMACBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
  • The FDA accepts DiaMedica Therapeutics' (NASDAQ:DMAC) Phase II clinical trial protocol for the treatment of Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD).
  • The trial is designed to assess the safety and efficacy of DM199 in the treatment of CKD in two cohorts: patients with CKD caused by IgA nephropathy (IgAN) and hypertensive African American patients with CKD.
  • DiaMedica intends to initiate approx. 60 participant enrollment in the next few weeks.
  • The study is designed to capture APOL1 gene mutation as an exploratory biomarker.
  • Update: Shares are up 16% on increased volume.
