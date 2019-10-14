Hershey combines CEO and chairman offices

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) says CEO Michele Buck was elected by the board to be the chairman of the company as well.

Buck succeeds Chuck Davis who will reassume the role of lead independent director, a role he held from May 2017 until his appointment as chairman in May 2018.

The board says the combination of the offices of CEO and chairman underscores its confidence in Hershey, the existing management team and Buck.

"Under Buck’s leadership, Hershey has delivered strong financial results while successfully executing on the strategic vision of the company through portfolio expansion, profitable international growth, and positioning the company for future growth and value creation for all Hershey stakeholders," reads the board's statement.

HSY +0.44% premarket to $156.0

Source: Press Release