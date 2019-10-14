Citi turns bear on TD Ameritrade

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) slides 2.4% in premarket trading after Citigroup analyst William Katz downgrades the stock to sell from neutral, as the recent e-brokers' price war adds risk to its earnings.

Price target cut to $27, a Street low, from $35.50; compares with average price target of $37.00.

Katz sees "another leg down" as byproduct of the commission wars "that we do not yet believe is fully factored into the stock."

"AMTD's business model now has greater cyclicality," which implies the need to re-set to a lower long-term P/E multiple, he writes.

Katz's recommendation contrasts with Quant rating of Neutral; before this action, the Sell-Side average rating was Hold (4 Buy, 2 Outperform, 9 Hold, 3 Underperform, 1 Sell).

In the past three months, AMTD has declined 30% vs. financial sector median performance of -1.9%.