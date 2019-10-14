Allison Transmission lowers cash interest payments

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) reprices a $646M term loan due in 2026 to reduce the interest rate margin by 25 bps to either 1.75% per year for LIBOR rate loans or 0.75% per year for base rate loans.

The interest rate reduction will reduce annual cash interest expense by approximately $1.6M, according to CFO Frederick Bohley

"This repricing transaction reaffirms Allison’s commitment to prudent balance sheet management and its well-defined approach to capital structure and allocation," says CFO Frederick Bohley.

Shares of ALSN are down 4.64% over the last 90 days.