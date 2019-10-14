Parsley Energy to buy Jagged Peak in $2.3B all-stock deal

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) agrees to acquire Jagged Peak Energy (NYSE:JAG) in an all-stock deal valued at ~$2.27B, including $625M of net debt.

Under the deal terms, JAG shareholders would receive a fixed exchange ratio of 0.447 shares of PE class A common stock for each JAG share they own, representing an 11.2% premium compared to JAG's Oct. 11 closing price.

PE expects the deal to be immediately accretive to key metrics in 2020, including cash flow per share, free cash flow per share, cash return on capital invested and net asset value.

PE says JAG's high-margin, oil-weighted asset base will integrate smoothly into its near-term development program; on a pro forma basis, PE would own 267K net acres in the Permian, comprised of 147K net acres in the Midland Basin and 120K net acres in the Delaware Basin.