Cowen outlines ATVI's boycott impact

Cowen analyst Doug Creutz (Market Perform) says the Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) boycott has hurt Hearthstone sales, but does see signs the boycott is easing.

The boycott followed Blizzard's temporary ban of a player for comments over Hong Kong.

Creutz says analysis of top grossing iPhone data suggests U.S. bookings are 18-23% lower than without the boycott. The overseas sales impact could range from 5% to 55% in the UK, Japan, Germany, France, and Korea.

The analyst couldn't determine the boycott's impact on World of Warcraft or Overwatch due to a lack of data.