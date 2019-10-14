Cowen outlines ATVI's boycott impact

Cowen analyst Doug Creutz (Market Perform) says the Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) boycott has hurt Hearthstone sales, but does see signs the boycott is easing.
The boycott followed Blizzard's temporary ban of a player for comments over Hong Kong.
Creutz says analysis of top grossing iPhone data suggests U.S. bookings are 18-23% lower than without the boycott. The overseas sales impact could range from 5% to 55% in the UK, Japan, Germany, France, and Korea.
The analyst couldn't determine the boycott's impact on World of Warcraft or Overwatch due to a lack of data.
ATVI shares are down 1.5% pre-market to $53.98.
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox