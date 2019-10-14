China wants more talks before signing 'phase one' deal - Bloomberg

China wants more talks as soon as the end of this month to iron out details of the "phase one" trade deal announced by Donald Trump on Friday before Xi Jinping agrees to sign it, Bloomberg reports, citing people familiar with the matter.

The three major stock index futures are red; Nasdaq, S&P, and Dow futures each slip 0.2% .

China may send negotiators led by Vice Premier Liu He to finalize a written deal that could be signed by the presidents of the world's two largest economies at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Chile next month, one of the people said.

Beijing also wants the U.S. to scuttle a planned tariff increase in December as well as the hike scheduled for this week, something the administration hasn't yet agreed to, according to another person.

