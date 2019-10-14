PolarityTE up 8% premarket on positive SkinTE data
Oct. 14, 2019 9:03 AM ETPolarityTE, Inc. (PTE)PTEBy: Douglas W. House, SA News Editor
- Thinly traded nano cap PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) is up 8% premarket on light volume in reaction to positive results from an open-label single-arm pilot study evaluating SkinTE for closing venous stasis leg ulcers (VLUs) that have not responded to convention treatments. The data were presented at the Symposium on Advanced Wound Care Fall Meeting in Las Vegas.
- 10 patients with VLUs that remained open after at least one month of conventional treatments participated. After receiving SkinTE, an autologous, homologous human cellular and tissue-based product, 80% of the VLUs closed within 12 weeks. 100% of the VLUs showed graft take and initial signs of closure.
- A 100-subject Phase 1 trial is in process with an estimated completion date in September 2020.