LyondellBasell names Owens Corning's McMurray as new CFO

LyondellBasell (NYSE:LYB) appoints Michael McMurray as its new CFO effective Nov. 5, succeeding Thomas Aebischer, who earlier had announced plans to retire at the end of the year.

McMurray joins LYB following an 11-year career at Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) where he served the past seven years as CFO; previously, he spent 21 years in various positions of increasing responsibility with Royal Dutch Shell.

Aebischer joined LYB in early 2016 after a 20-year career at cement and concrete maker Holcim, which merged with Lafarge in 2015.