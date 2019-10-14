BTIG chews on Wendy's breakfast plans

BTIG Research views Wendy's (NASDAQ:WEN) breakfast gamble breakfast as a risk worth taking given the sales potential, but notes the initiative will drag on earnings and cash flow this year and next ahead of a potential reward in 2021.

Wendy's will launch breakfast in the first quarter of 2020 to an expectation for $600M to $800M of system sales next year (equating to a 6%-8% comp benefit), observes analyst Peter Saleh. "Management cited less menu complexity, lower food costs and labor requirements, system alignment and a national launch with advertising support as factors that will make this effort different from previous ones," notes Saleh. The restaurant chain sees breakfast building up to 10% of sales.

BTIG keeps a Neutral rating on Wendy's vs. the sell-side average rating of Outperform as it waits for the breakfast payoff further down the road.

